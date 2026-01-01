Dispensaries with parking on-site in Old Saybrook, Connecticut
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- RECCharlie Fox (Southampton)Closed until 10am ET
Charlie Fox is a beautifully curated dispensary that truly fits the Southampton aesthetic. High-end, tasteful, and thoughtfully presented- this is cannabis done with style. All products are tested to New York State's requirements- a standard that sets them apart from less-regulated alternatives.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
- INDIGENOUSTipi Canna CafeClosed until 8am ET
I stopped in Tipis yesterday for the first time and was blown away by the not only the atmosphere but the staffs' hospitality and service. I had the pleasure of dealing with Kat who's a ball of joy. down to answer any question and give you the attention needed when making a purchase. I left feeling really great.read full review
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