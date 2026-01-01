Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Rocky Hill, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - West HartfordPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - BristolDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECCuraleaf - ManchesterClosed until 9am ET
The only dispensary I’ve ever used since getting my medical marijuana license 2 1/2 years ago. They have a large menu with the wide range products including flowers tinctures pre-rolls and just about any other form of flour or THC. Excellent service really nice atmosphere and very helpful and friendly staff. You can Peru’s their menu pre-order and pick up Ready when you arrive!!! Overall I’ve had nothing but good experiences here. It’s the ONLY dispensary I have used, respectively. Close convenient and good prices.read full review
- RECLiberty - Springfield (Rec)Closed until 9am ET
- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- RECFyre AntsPickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECGreen Meadows Farm - RecPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Although I live on Cape Cod I have not had the pleasure of visiting Green Meadows dispensary as of yet. I wanted to leave a review as I did pretty much buy out one of the Green Meadows Amazing flower strains from my new local dispensary Sublime Mashpee. A Great Sativa leaning smoke I advise is the Melonade #8 terps like no tomorrow. Very smooth smoke and great sweet profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. Lemon, Tropical, Citrus. Very rare these days to find a well balanced strain that's just right for me. Pinene is my go to preferred terepene, it is the most abundant terepene in this Melonade # 8, followed by Myrcene and Caryophyllene. Feeling of Energetic, Aroused, Uplifted! Crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. I am hoping the Melonade #8 makes it's way back to the Cape.read full review
- RECThe Hempest Dispensary - NorthamptonPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have chosen The Hempest as my favorite pot shop in Northampton. It reminds me of the Oregon Coast shops I used to live near. The product has been top notch. the folks there are friendly, the prices are fantastic. There is a nice vibe in there, people are enjoying working there, this is a good spot.read full review
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