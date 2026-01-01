Dispensaries accepting cash in Rocky Hill, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - West HartfordPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Waterbury (Med/Rec)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle - BristolDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECCuraleaf - ManchesterClosed until 9am ET
The only dispensary I’ve ever used since getting my medical marijuana license 2 1/2 years ago. They have a large menu with the wide range products including flowers tinctures pre-rolls and just about any other form of flour or THC. Excellent service really nice atmosphere and very helpful and friendly staff. You can Peru’s their menu pre-order and pick up Ready when you arrive!!! Overall I’ve had nothing but good experiences here. It’s the ONLY dispensary I have used, respectively. Close convenient and good prices.read full review
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