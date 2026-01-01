Medical marijuana dispensaries in Southington, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol8 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECCuraleaf - ManchesterClosed until 9am ET
The only dispensary I’ve ever used since getting my medical marijuana license 2 1/2 years ago. They have a large menu with the wide range products including flowers tinctures pre-rolls and just about any other form of flour or THC. Excellent service really nice atmosphere and very helpful and friendly staff. You can Peru’s their menu pre-order and pick up Ready when you arrive!!! Overall I’ve had nothing but good experiences here. It’s the ONLY dispensary I have used, respectively. Close convenient and good prices.read full review
- MEDLiberty - Easthampton (Med)Closed until 10am ET
Okay so I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the area and I have to say with 1000% confidence that Liberty in Easthampton is the best around. The overall setup of the dispensary is pleasing and as someone who deals with social anxiety having a setup that allows a good amount of space between customers makes all the difference! The employees, THE EMPLOYEES!!! I literally love seeing all of their faces whenever I make a trip and they are always SO nice and welcoming! They always have the best suggestions!! And they’re so personable too, i literally had to write this review because I just love y’all so much! And of course the products are chefs kiss!!! Such good deals for amazing products! I literally will never stop saying good things and sending more people your way! If this doesn’t make you wanna go see what Liberty has to offer idk what will!!read full review
- MEDAffinity Dispensaries West SpringfieldClosed until 10am ET
The Affinity Medical Dispensary is by far the best MEDICAL dispensary in the area. The vibe at Affinity is amazing. When you walk in and are greeted (by the OG Greeter, IMO) of Affinity... ...he just sets up a good vibe right away, The Bud Tenders (Are we still calling them that? LOL) are amazing. Educated about the product, do not rush or pressure you, very professional. ...and at the same time, they are creating a great vibe/experience for everyone. - PERKS, PERKS, PERKS - As a patient you get the most incredible perks, deals... etc. Carry some amazing glass pieces. Just an amazing place. Thanks for all you do!read full review
- MEDThe Botanist - Montville (Med)Closed until 9am ET
- MEDColumbia Care - RiverheadClosed until 10am ET
Not sure what the fuss with previous reviews are about. Guessing they’re inexperienced with this process? I called in since I’m from Staten Island visiting the area. Super helpful over the phone. Emailed my documents, Came in, filled out form, and done less than 15mins? Only took extra minutes because I ordered a decent amount due to first time %20 discount available. Staff even helped me with the Brooklyn location and I’m definitely switching over to this Brand and location. Great experience and staffread full review
- MEDVireo Delivery - Westchester NorthClosed until 8am ET
The previous reviewer made a grave mistake and blamed it on the business. No where does it say they have a physical location. There’s a reason there’s no “pickup” option. As far as the delivery, it was fantastic. Arrived the very next day, no delivery charge and I was able to track the order live. When I placed the order the ETA was next day between 12-3 and it arrived at 12:05. 10 stars.read full review
- MED & RECTrulieve - NorthamptonClosed until 10am ET
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