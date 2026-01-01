Woman-owned dispensaries in Southington, Connecticut
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- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- RECCanna Provisions - HolyokePickupPreorder until 8am ET
- RECCharlie Fox (Southampton)Closed until 10am ET
Charlie Fox is a beautifully curated dispensary that truly fits the Southampton aesthetic. High-end, tasteful, and thoughtfully presented- this is cannabis done with style. All products are tested to New York State's requirements- a standard that sets them apart from less-regulated alternatives.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTop Notch ExoticsClosed until 8am ET
I had such a wonderful, I had such a wonderful visit to top, notch exotics and the people that work there are very knowledgeable and friendly and offered their own suggestions and each person that works as a specialty, you know, for those who are specific about how they like to indulge and and sometimes you could even be invited up to the lounge, which is very nice, makes you feel like you're in a friendly atmosphere, very high recommendation.read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECCaroline's Cannabis- Uxbridge6 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am ET
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