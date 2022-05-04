Dispensaries with student discounts in Stamford, Connecticut
Results 1-30 of 310
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, as of January 2023 adults age 21 and over can legally purchase up to a fourth of an ounce, or seven total grams, of marijuana (per transaction) for recreational consumption.
Yes, there is one marijuana dispensary in Stamford, CT called Curaleaf-Stamford.
Yes, it is legal to smoke weed from a dispensary in Stamford, CT as long as you do it in the privacy of your home and out of public view.
No. Recreational dispensaries opened across Connecticut in January of 2023. Adults over 21 can now purchase cannabis in Connecticut regardless of whether or not they have a medical marijuana card.