Dispensaries with parking on-site in Stratford, Connecticut
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- RECThe Botanist - Danbury (Rec)Closed until 10am ET
I have been on medical for 4 years and the botanist is very friendly and extremely knowledgeable about the products and they always help me get rewards and keep me updated on them!.this is my favorite place ever because their products are terrific and awsome staff there..I highly recommendread full review
- INDIGENOUSTipi Canna CafeClosed until 8am ET
I stopped in Tipis yesterday for the first time and was blown away by the not only the atmosphere but the staffs' hospitality and service. I had the pleasure of dealing with Kat who's a ball of joy. down to answer any question and give you the attention needed when making a purchase. I left feeling really great.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
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