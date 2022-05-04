Closed until 9am ET

All Pre-Rolls (Incl Packs + Infused), B1G1 40% Off

All Pre-Rolls (Incl Packs + Infused), B1G1 40% Off

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

What will I find on a Waterbury dispensary menu? Waterbury dispensary menus offer a wide range of cannabis products ranging from cannabis flower to edibles and infused tinctures.

Is there a Waterbury dispensary for medical marijuana patients? Yes, there is a Waterbury dispensary for medical marijuana patients called Caring Nature Dispensary located on E. Aurora street in Waterbury.

How many dispensaries are in Waterbury, CT? There is one medical marijuana dispensary in Waterbury, CT.

Who can enter a Waterbury, CT dispensary? Only adults age 21 years old or older can enter a Waterbury, CT dispensary.