Dispensaries with parking on-site in Waterbury, Connecticut
Frequently asked questions
Waterbury dispensary menus offer a wide range of cannabis products ranging from cannabis flower to edibles and infused tinctures.
Yes, there is a Waterbury dispensary for medical marijuana patients called Caring Nature Dispensary located on E. Aurora street in Waterbury.
There is one medical marijuana dispensary in Waterbury, CT.
Only adults age 21 years old or older can enter a Waterbury, CT dispensary.
Yes, a medical marijuana card is required to enter a medical marijuana dispensary in Waterbury, CT.