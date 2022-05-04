Frequently asked questions

Are marijuana dispensaries legal in Connecticut? Yes, recreational and medical dispensaries are legal in Connecticut. According to Leafly, there are over 15 cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut, located throughout the state.

Can I visit a dispensary in Connecticut without a medical marijuana card? Yes, you can visit a dispensary in Connecticut without a medical marijuana card because cannabis has been legalized for recreational use in the state. You only need a medical marijuana card to enter a medical marijuana dispensary in Connecticut.

Does Connecticut have medical marijuana? Yes. Connecticut has a medical marijuana program and allows licensed medical marijuana dispensaries to buy and sell cannabis to local medical marijuana patients.

Does Connecticut have recreational marijuana? Yes. Recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut. To buy recreational weed, you must be at least 21 years old with a valid identification card.