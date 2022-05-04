Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Connecticut
Frequently asked questions
Yes, recreational and medical dispensaries are legal in Connecticut. According to Leafly, there are over 15 cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut, located throughout the state.
Yes, you can visit a dispensary in Connecticut without a medical marijuana card because cannabis has been legalized for recreational use in the state. You only need a medical marijuana card to enter a medical marijuana dispensary in Connecticut.
Yes. Connecticut has a medical marijuana program and allows licensed medical marijuana dispensaries to buy and sell cannabis to local medical marijuana patients.
Yes. Recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut. To buy recreational weed, you must be at least 21 years old with a valid identification card.
You can buy up to 1.5 ounces of flower or 7.5 grams of concentrate. Your total THC may not exceed 750 milligrams.