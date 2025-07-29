Dispensaries with military discounts in Dover, Delaware
Is weed legal in Dover, Delaware?
Yes, both medical and recreational cannabis sales are legal in Dover, Delaware.
What do I need to bring when visiting a dispensary in Dover, DE?
Bring a government approved ID such as a drivers license, state ID or passport. For medical patients, make sure you bring your ID and Delaware medical cannabis card.
Types of weed products available at dispensaries in Dover, Delaware
Dispensaries in Dover, Delaware offer a wide selection of local cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products available at dispensaries in Dover include: