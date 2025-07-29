Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Find weed in a city near you

Is weed legal in Dover, Delaware?

Yes, both medical and recreational cannabis sales are legal in Dover, Delaware.

What do I need to bring when visiting a dispensary in Dover, DE?

Bring a government approved ID such as a drivers license, state ID or passport. For medical patients, make sure you bring your ID and Delaware medical cannabis card.

Types of weed products available at dispensaries in Dover, Delaware