What to know about recreational dispensaries

Recreational cannabis dispensaries, also known as “adult-use dispensaries,” are only allowed to operate in states and territories where cannabis has been legalized, must be licensed by the state, and are the only place you can buy legal weed from if you’re not a medical cannabis patient. Generally, any adult 21 years of age or older (with valid photo ID) may visit and shop at these dispensaries.



These dispensaries and the products they sell are highly regulated and subject to various safety standards required by state cannabis law. State laws also determine the types of products that may be sold at recreational dispensaries, how much product may be purchased at once, and whether dispensaries may offer delivery services. It’s helpful to familiarize yourself with your state’s marijuana laws before you decide to visit a recreational dispensary. Leafly’s legalization guide may be helpful.

What to know about medical dispensaries

Medical marijuana dispensaries are different from recreational dispensaries because they require you to have a valid medical marijuana card. Medical marijuana is sometimes priced or taxed at a lower rate than recreational cannabis. Medical cannabis patients also may have fewer restrictions when it comes to how much weed you can purchase and how much THC products can contain.



Like recreational dispensaries, medical dispensaries are also highly regulated and subject to various safety standards and requirements under the state cannabis laws.

