Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Washington, District of Columbia
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
What to know about dispensaries in Washington, DC
When it comes to weed shops in Washington, DC, the fine line around what is legal and what’s illegal can easily become blurred. Before you head out to the nearest dispensary, it’s important to understand the nuances of DC's marijuana laws. In plain terms, weed is legal to possess and grow in DC, but it is illegal to sell weed for recreational purposes.
Cannabis consumption laws in Washington, DC are quite strict. It’s important to be mindful of what kind of land you’re standing on when you decide to light up. For example, while it’s legal to smoke weed recreationally in DC, you cannot do so anywhere that is federal land. In general, you can’t consume cannabis on public property. The only legal place to consume cannabis in Washington, DC is in the privacy of your own home and away from minors.
Tips for dispensaries near Washington, DC
The most important thing to know is that recreational dispensaries are not legal. The only way to buy legal cannabis is by having a medical marijuana card from either Washington, DC or from any US state. You can, however, have up to one ounce of cannabis flower gifted or donated to you. This gifting and donating system is one of the reasons why Washington, DC’s cannabis laws are so unique.
Frequently asked questions
Although recreational weed is legal in DC, it is illegal to sell—it is only legal to possess and grow recreationally for adults 21 and over. Medical dispensaries do exist which sell marijuana to patients with a medical marijuana card.