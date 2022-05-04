When it comes to weed shops in Washington, DC, the fine line around what is legal and what’s illegal can easily become blurred. Before you head out to the nearest dispensary, it’s important to understand the nuances of DC's marijuana laws. In plain terms, weed is legal to possess and grow in DC, but it is illegal to sell weed for recreational purposes.

Cannabis consumption laws in Washington, DC are quite strict. It’s important to be mindful of what kind of land you’re standing on when you decide to light up. For example, while it’s legal to smoke weed recreationally in DC, you cannot do so anywhere that is federal land. In general, you can’t consume cannabis on public property. The only legal place to consume cannabis in Washington, DC is in the privacy of your own home and away from minors.