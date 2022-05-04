Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Miami, Florida
Frequently asked questions
Only weed used for medical purposes is legal in Miami.
In Miami, Florida medical marijuana is legal, but recreational marijuana is illegal. Home cultivation of weed is illegal.
The only way to get legal medical marijuana in Miami is to visit a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
You can find Miami medical marijuana doctors on Leafly.com
The only place to find legal weed in Miami, FL is at a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
Although a prescription is not required to visit medical dispensaries in Miami, FL a primary physician may provide you with recommendations.
Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card and a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Florida may enter Miami dispensaries.
Yes, dispensaries in Miami, FL may choose to scan your ID manually or use a card reader device.
You can place dispensary orders online at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.