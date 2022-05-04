Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9:30am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Miami? Only weed used for medical purposes is legal in Miami.

What are the Miami, Florida weed laws? In Miami, Florida medical marijuana is legal, but recreational marijuana is illegal. Home cultivation of weed is illegal.

How do you get medical marijuana in Miami? The only way to get legal medical marijuana in Miami is to visit a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Where can you find medical marijuana doctors in Miami? You can find Miami medical marijuana doctors on Leafly.com

Where can you find weed in Miami, FL? The only place to find legal weed in Miami, FL is at a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Do you need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Miami, FL? Although a prescription is not required to visit medical dispensaries in Miami, FL a primary physician may provide you with recommendations.

Can anyone go inside a Miami dispensary? Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card and a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Florida may enter Miami dispensaries.

Do Miami, FL dispensaries scan your ID? Yes, dispensaries in Miami, FL may choose to scan your ID manually or use a card reader device.