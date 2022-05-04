Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

What are the Orlando, Florida weed laws? In Orlando, medical marijuana is legal but recreational marijuana is illegal.

Is weed legal in Orlando? Only medical marijuana is legal in Orlando.

How do you get medical marijuana in Orlando? The only way to get legal medical marijuana in Orlando is to visit a licensed medical dispensary.

Where can you buy marijuana in Orlando, FL? Marijuana can be bought in Orlando through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Do you need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Orlando, FL? You do not need a prescription in order to visit an Orlando medical marijuana dispensary, but you do need a medical marijuana card.

Can anyone go inside an Orlando dispensary? Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card and valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Florida may enter dispensaries in Orlando.

Do Orlando, FL dispensaries scan your ID? Dispensaries in Orlando, FL will scan your ID card either manually or electronically with a card reader.