Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Tampa, Florida
Frequently asked questions
In Tampa, medical marijuana is legal. Recreational marijuana is still illegal.
No, weed has not been decriminalized in Tampa, Florida. Possession of 20 grams or less comes with a fine of $1,000 and one year of jail time.
The only way to get legal weed in Tampa, FL is to visit a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
A prescription is not needed to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Tampa, although patients may choose to get recommendations from their doctor. A medical marijuana card is required.
Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card and valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Florida may enter a dispensary in Tampa.
Yes, dispensaries in Tampa FL will scan your ID manually or with a card scanner device.
You can place orders for Tampa medical marijuana dispensaries online at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.