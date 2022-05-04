Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

What are Tampa, Florida’s marijuana laws? In Tampa, medical marijuana is legal. Recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Is weed decriminalized in Tampa Bay, Florida? No, weed has not been decriminalized in Tampa, Florida. Possession of 20 grams or less comes with a fine of $1,000 and one year of jail time.

Where do you get weed in Tampa, FL? The only way to get legal weed in Tampa, FL is to visit a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Do you need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Tampa, FL? A prescription is not needed to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Tampa, although patients may choose to get recommendations from their doctor. A medical marijuana card is required.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in Tampa Bay? Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card and valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Florida may enter a dispensary in Tampa.

Do Tampa, FL dispensaries scan your ID? Yes, dispensaries in Tampa FL will scan your ID manually or with a card scanner device.