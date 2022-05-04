Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Florida? Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Florida. However, adult-use marijuana has not been legalized.

Can you go into a dispensary without a card in Florida? No, you cannot enter a dispensary without a valid Florida medical card.

Is weed decriminalized in Florida? While marijuana has been decriminalized in some Florida municipalities, it has not been decriminalized on the state level.

Does Florida accept out-of-state medical cards? No, Florida does not accept out-of-state medical cards.

How much weed can I buy in Florida? Patients in Florida can buy up to 2.5 ounces of smokable flower within any 35-day period and can have no greater than 4 ounces of whole flower cannabis in their possession at any given time.

What conditions qualify for a medical card in Florida? Required qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Florida include Cancer, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, PTSD, ALS and Crohn's Disease. For a full list, check out Leafly's Legalization Guide.