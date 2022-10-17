Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Atlanta, Georgia
No, recreational weed is not legal in Atlanta, GA.
You cannot purchase recreational weed in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta, GA does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.
No, possession of weed is still illegal in Atlanta, GA.
Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Atlanta, GA. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.