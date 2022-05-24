Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Georgia
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Recreational weed is not legal in Georgia. However, low-THC products are allowed for medical use. Only 5% total THC is medically legal in Georgia (Delta 8 and Delta 9), so long as they contain more CBD than THC.
Out-of-state residents with a medical marijuana card from their home state are allowed to possess low-THC medical CBD products that are legal in Georgia.
No, home growing allowed in Georgia, but medical patients are allowed to legally carry up to 20 ounces of infused CBD oil (over a pound), as long as the content of that oil contains less than 0.5% THC.
Yes, CBD oil is legal in Georgia if it has under 0.5% THC and at least that amount of CBD, and is in the possession of a registered medical-CBD patient.