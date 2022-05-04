Best weed dispensaries near you with authentic reviews
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center87 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECgLeaf - Rockville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECPeake Releaf - Adult Use1 dealPickup in under 30 mins19.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely Outstanding Store & Exceptional Manager! This store is truly top-notch. The selection is great and they only carry quality products. Selection is well organized, and also easy to browse. The whole place has a welcoming, relaxed vibe that makes you want to browse to see what else you might want. While we were there, one wall was being hand painted by an artist into a mural and it was finished when we returned the next day. Cool. I especially want to highlight Ryan, the manager I dealt with. He helped resolve a small billing issue and went above and beyond to make sure I left completely satisfied. This really made an impression. His professionalism, patience, and genuine care for customers are outstanding - and customer friendly store policies allowed him to take care of me. You don’t see service like this very often anymore, where the staff principals both care and are allowed to do their job to support customer satisfaction. Five stars all the way. I’ll absolutely be returning and recommending this store to everyone I know!read full review
- MED & RECgLeaf - Frederick5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
rise shut down for a day and it gave me a chance to drive the Frederick it was a little bit farther for me from where I'm coming from.. but I think I found a new favorite dispensary... they treated me great there they were really friendly and eager to help me select the strain I wanted based off of my medical issues..read full review
- MED & RECVerilife - Silver SpringPickup in under 30 mins23.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickup25.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDDistrict CannabisPickup28.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
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Finding the Best Dispensary Near You
- Legal weed! Yay! Time to visit your local shop aka “weed store“, “pot shop,” or “cannabis store.” The different types of stores that exist in the U.S. are recreational cannabis dispensaries (also known as adult-use cannabis dispensaries), medical marijuana dispensaries, and hemp/CBD retailers. They all operate differently and sell different types of cannabis products. The variety of store types in your area will depend on what your state and local laws allow.
- Wheelchair accessible dispensaries
Accessibility
Discounts
- Birthday dispensary discounts
- Financial hardship dispensary discounts
- First responder dispensary discounts
- First-time customer dispensary discounts
- Frontline worker dispensary discounts
- Industry dispensary discounts
- Veteran & military dispensary discounts
- Native American dispensary discounts
- Senior dispensary discounts
- Student dispensary discounts
- UFCW member dispensary discounts
Amenities
- ATM available on-site dispensaries
- Drive-thru dispensaries
- Pet-friendly dispensaries
- Dispensaries with on-site parking
Hours
Recreational / Medical
Ownership
- Black owned dispensaries
- Arab/Middle Eastern owned dispensaries
- Asian owned dispensaries
- Disability owned dispensaries
- Indigenous owned dispensaries
- Latinx owned dispensaries
- LGBTQIA owned dispensaries
- Pacific Islander owned dispensaries
- Veteran owned dispensaries
- Woman owned dispensaries
Accepted Payments
States that have recreational dispensaries
- Traveling? The following states allow recreational dispensaries:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington, DC
- Guam
States that have medical dispensaries only
- Make sure the state you are traveling to accepts the medical card from the state you are from.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- New Hampshire
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Dakota
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Puerto Rico
- US Virgin Islands
What to know about recreational dispensaries
Recreational cannabis dispensaries, also known as “adult-use dispensaries,” are only allowed to operate in states and territories where cannabis has been legalized, must be licensed by the state, and are the only place you can buy legal weed from if you’re not a medical cannabis patient. Generally, any adult 21 years of age or older (with valid photo ID) may visit and shop at these dispensaries.
These dispensaries and the products they sell are highly regulated and subject to various safety standards required by state cannabis law. State laws also determine the types of products that may be sold at recreational dispensaries, how much product may be purchased at once, and whether dispensaries may offer delivery services. It’s helpful to familiarize yourself with your state’s marijuana laws before you decide to visit a recreational dispensary. Leafly’s legalization guide may be helpful.
What to know about medical dispensaries
Medical marijuana dispensaries are different from recreational dispensaries because they require you to have a valid medical marijuana card. Medical marijuana is sometimes priced or taxed at a lower rate than recreational cannabis. Medical cannabis patients also may have fewer restrictions when it comes to how much weed you can purchase and how much THC products can contain.
Like recreational dispensaries, medical dispensaries are also highly regulated and subject to various safety standards and requirements under the state cannabis laws.
Ordering weed online with Leafly
Visiting a dispensary is fun and exciting, but can be overwhelming. Enhance your visit by using Leafly to get dispensary hours, directions, phone numbers, and other basic info. Shop dispensary menus and either order online for pickup or make a list to show the bud-tender.
Looking for a weed deal? Leafly dispensary deals - found here.
Some states allow weed delivery - place your weed orders here.
Frequently asked questions
What are the best dispensaries near me?
Browse the best dispensaries near you rated by Leafly users. These trusted weed shops earned their rating through quality customer service, wide product selection, top deals, and more.
What do I need to bring to a dispensary?
Make sure you have your medical marijuana card if visiting a medical dispensary.