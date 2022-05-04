Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Addison, Illinois
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Addison, Illinois for medical and recreational use.
According to reviewers on Leafly.com, a few of the best dispensaries in Addison, IL are
The only place to buy medical marijuana in Addison, IL is at a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
The only legal place to buy recreational marijuana in Addison, IL is through a licensed recreational dispensary.
Adults age 21 or over can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis in Addison.
Yes, all dispensaries in Addison IL are cash-only because the banking system is run by the federal government, which has not yet legalized cannabis.
According to Leafly.com, there are 3 medical marijuana dispensaries in Addison, Illinois.
According to Leafly.com, there are 7 recreational marijuana dispensaries in Addison, Illinois.
Yes, you can order weed online through Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary in Addison, Illinois.
Yes, marijuana dispensaries in Addison, IL often offer deals and discounts on weed.