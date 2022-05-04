Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Addison, Illinois? Yes, weed is legal in Addison, Illinois for medical and recreational use.

What are the best dispensaries in Addison, Illinois? According to reviewers on Leafly.com, a few of the best dispensaries in Addison, IL are Earth Med - Addison

Hatch - Addison

Where can you buy medical marijuana in Addison, IL? The only place to buy medical marijuana in Addison, IL is at a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Where can you buy recreational marijuana in Addison, IL? The only legal place to buy recreational marijuana in Addison, IL is through a licensed recreational dispensary.

How much weed can you possess at one time in Addison? Adults age 21 or over can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis in Addison.

Are dispensaries in Addison, IL cash-only? Yes, all dispensaries in Addison IL are cash-only because the banking system is run by the federal government, which has not yet legalized cannabis.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Addison, Illinois? According to Leafly.com, there are 3 medical marijuana dispensaries in Addison, Illinois.

How many recreational dispensaries are in Addison, Illinois? According to Leafly.com, there are 7 recreational marijuana dispensaries in Addison, Illinois.

Can I order weed online in Addison, Illinois? Yes, you can order weed online through Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary in Addison, Illinois.