Aurora, IL dispensaries at a glance

Aurora is the second largest city in Illinois and one of the biggest cannabis markets in the state. The city has long been a hub of innovation, starting way back in 1881 when it was one of the first cities in the United States to adopt an all-electric street lamp system leading to its catchier nickname, City of Lights. Today, the same innovative spirit that helped Aurora make a name for itself has helped the city become a hub for recreational cannabis dispensaries since legalization passed on Jan. 1, 2020. Since that day, Aurora has seen dispensaries establish themselves around the Route 25 corridor and the Fox River.

What to know about Aurora, IL dispensaries

Before you visit an Aurora dispensary, you’ll want to make yourself familiar with the laws and regulations before you go. Like all cities in Illinois, Aurora requires you to be at least 21 years of age before you can enter a dispensary. To do this, you’ll need your state-issued driver's license or identification card. This will also determine how much cannabis you can purchase. For example, people with an Illinois-issued driver's license or identification card may purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower. Those who have a driver's license or identification card from outside Illinois will be limited to 15 grams of flower. Because the state does not require it, you do not need a medical marijuana card to visit a dispensary in Aurora, although you may still apply for a card if you wish to do so for other reasons.

