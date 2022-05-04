Pickup in under 30 mins

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Champaign, IL? Yes, marijuana is legal in Champaign, IL for recreational and medical use.

How much weed can I possess in Champaign, IL? You can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis at one time in Champaign, IL.

How many dispensaries are in Champaign, IL? There are two weed dispensaries in Champaigne, IL.