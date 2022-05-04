Preorder until 9am ET

The Woods Cannabis - Brampton - Mississauga Road & Financial

The Woods Cannabis - Brampton - Mississauga Road & Financial

The Woods Cannabis - Brampton - Mississauga Road & Financial

All THC Tincture 75% OFF!

6 units for $100 on select items

35% off all NGW Brands Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Champaign, IL? Yes, marijuana is legal in Champaign, IL for recreational and medical use.

How much weed can I possess in Champaign, IL? You can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis at one time in Champaign, IL.

How many dispensaries are in Champaign, IL? There are two weed dispensaries in Champaigne, IL.