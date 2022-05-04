Dispensaries with parking on-site in Champaign, Illinois
Results 1-30 of 843
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in Champaign, IL for recreational and medical use.
You can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis at one time in Champaign, IL.
There are two weed dispensaries in Champaigne, IL.
Only adults age 21 years old or older and those with a medical marijuana card may enter a dispensary in Champaign, IL.