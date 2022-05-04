Chicago IL, dispensaries at a glance

Chicago is the crown cannabis jewel of the Midwest and the pride of Illinois. Situated in the northeast corner of the state, the Windy City has long been a beacon for entrepreneurship, culture, and tourism—attracting record numbers of visitors from across the nation. With an already successful medical marijuana program that began in 2016, the state of Illinois legalized marijuana for adult use in 2020, and pardoned over 11,000 Illinoisans who had been previously arrested on cannabis-related charges, paving the way for sustainable legalization. With an ever-growing population and bustling economy, Chicago was a city primed and ready to welcome recreational weed dispensaries for adults 21 and over starting Jan. 1, 2020. While marijuana dispensaries in the Chicago metro area have enjoyed much success in the first few years of business, the city still has a long way to go in terms of creating a cannabis market that is equitable, diverse, and accessible. According to the Leafly Jobs Report, one of the most talked-about problems facing Chicago’s burgeoning cannabis industry is a serious lack of Black-owned retail dispensaries in the city. Additionally, the cannabis regulatory agency in the state of Illinois has put a substantial limit on the number of dispensary licenses available in Chicago, translating into fewer opportunities to open a dispensary for new entrepreneurs. Despite these challenges, the cannabis scene in Chicago continues to flourish, with most dispensaries popping up on the inner corridor of the city. From the Evanston neighborhood to the south side, you will find that most dispensaries in the city are located near or along the Chicago River.

What to know about buying weed in Chicago

Whether you’re a local Chicagoan or just a tourist from out of town, there are a few things you need to know before you set foot into the nearest dispensary. If you’re an Illinois resident, know that you can purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of edibles, and up to 5 grams of concentrates. If you’re a tourist from out of town and your identification card is from an outside state, your purchase is limited to half the amount that locals are allowed to purchase. When it comes to enjoying your cannabis, know that Illinois does not permit lounges or bars for consumption and it is illegal to consume your weed in public places. In other words, make sure you have a private place to consume cannabis. Medical marijuana cards are not required to purchase medical or recreational cannabis in the Chicago area, but if you want one you will need to check whether your medical condition applies, based on the Illinois Department of Health requirements.

Tips for dispensaries near Chicago, IL

Because weed delivery is not legal in Illinois, going to the nearest dispensary is the only way to buy legal weed in Chicago. But before you head out the door, first-time buyers should remember that Illinois is cash-only, which means you need to be prepared to pay for your cannabis in-store with cash. Most dispensaries have ATM machines located inside, but you’ll likely have to pay a fee to get your cash. To have the best experience possible, make sure you get cash from your bank before you go to save money and time.

What is the price of cannabis at Chicago dispensaries?

Chicago cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products in Chicago are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and Illinois is no different. In Chicago, recreational purchases taxes depend on the amount of THC in your products. For example, cannabis flower is taxed at roughly 16%, while edibles are taxed at 26% and concentrates at 31%. The only exception to this rule is for medical marijuana patients, who are only subject to a 1% tax statewide tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Chicago dispensaries. Cannabis taxes can also be calculated electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly. Chicago dispensaries are cash-only Like other cities in legal cannabis states, Chicago requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Chicago dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Marijuana dispensaries in Chicago do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Types of Cannabis Products available at Chicago Dispensaries

Both medical and recreational dispensaries in Chicago offer a wide selection of local cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Chicago dispensaries include: Flower

Dabs & concentrates

Edibles

Vapes

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Smoking accessories

