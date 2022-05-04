Pickup in under 30 mins

Get All OGeez at 40% Off!!!

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Joliet, IL? Yes, weed is legal in Joliet, IL for medical and adult use.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Joilet, IL? No, you don't need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Joliet, IL because marijuana has been legalized for adult-use.

Do dispensaries in Joliet, IL accept credit cards? No, dispensaries in Joliet, IL are cash-only.