Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

All Tinctures & Topicals, B1G1 40% off

All Tinctures & Topicals, B1G1 40% off

All Tinctures & Topicals, B1G1 40% off

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 8am ET

Closed until 8am ET

Closed until 9am ET

Closed until 9am ET

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

Closed until 8am ET

Closed until 8am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

All Topicals & Tinctures, B1G1 40% off

Closed until 10am ET

Closed until 10am ET

Preorder until 10am ET

Preorder until 10am ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Joliet, IL? Yes, weed is legal in Joliet, IL for medical and adult use.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Joilet, IL? No, you don't need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Joliet, IL because marijuana has been legalized for adult-use.

Do dispensaries in Joliet, IL accept credit cards? No, dispensaries in Joliet, IL are cash-only.