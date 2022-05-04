Get All OGeez at 40% Off!!!

Frequently asked questions

Is recreational marijuana legal in Rockford, IL? Yes, recreational marijuana is legal and can be purchased at recreational dispensaries in Rockford, IL.

Is medical marijuana legal in Rockford, IL? Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Rockford, IL and can be purchased at medical marijuana dispensaries.

Who can buy weed in Rockford, IL? Only adults with a medical marijuana card or adults 21 years old or older can buy weed in Rockford, IL.