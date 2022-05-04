There are at least ten dispensaries in Springfield, Illinois serving both the medical marijuana community and adult-use consumers. If you’re planning to buy weed in Springfield, make sure you bring cash. Marijuana dispensaries in Springfield are cash-only because marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, and banks are federally insured.

Illinois legalized marijuana for recreational and medical use on Jan. 1, 2020. Another change that came with legalization was expungement. In 2019, over 11,000 marijuana arrests were expunged by the Governor, making further progress toward equitable legalization. On the horizon is marijuana delivery, which is not yet legal in Springfield.

There are three marijuana dispensaries in Springfield’s city center including Ascend - Downtown Springfield, Ascend - Horizon Drive Springfield, and Maribis of Springfield (recreational). Most of these dispensaries are open late, up to the 7pm or 8pm hour. If you plan to visit any of these Springfield dispensaries, be prepared to pay for your weed with cash. If you’re buying from a recreational dispensary, know that cannabis products at or below 35% THC will have cannabis tax applied at 10 percent of the total purchase price in addition to up to 6.5% of Illinois sales tax. Medical marijuana patients in Illinois are exempt from these taxes and are only required to pay a 1% retailer occupational tax