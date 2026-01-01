Best weed dispensaries in Woodstock, Illinois with authentic reviews
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- RECAroma Hill - BelviderePickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm CT
Always such a vast variety of amazing deals & discounts consistently switching it up with different brands and strains unlike most other dispensaries I’ve seen. When someone refers you, or vice versa, they will add an additional 20% off each individual item in your online order, even any discounted ones! Love the friendly & helpful staff and they they’re open later! By the way, to the Debbie downer who wrote the last review, don’t hate on the middleman. They have no control over any of the defective or perhaps bad quality of the items in which they receive. Take your negativity & complaints to the cultivators (companies) who distribute the products, not the dispensaries.read full review
- RECAroma HillPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Hoffman25 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 10pm CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- RECTru Essence Dispensary of Arlington HeightsPickupOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - St. CharlesPickupOpen until 9pm CT
There are many offers available at the St Charles Zen Leaf. Medical Mondays is a great program. They even helped me with the process of obtaining a medical card. I visit the store weekly for medicinal cannabis. All staff is always friendly and helpful. Keep up the amazing service Raven!read full review
- RECGreenlight Park CityClosed until 10am CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
- Ivy Hall - Crystal Lake
LOOOOVE this dispensary!!! I honestly can't say enough good things about them. The vibe of the whole place is great, the staff is spectacular (so friendly and they remember your face), their prices are reasonable, and their deals/sales are absolutely fabulous. They sell lots of fun extra stuff, too, that's a ball to look through (for example, I got my stepdad a book of how to turn 100+ objects into something you can smoke out of - hilarious!). Can't recommend this dispensary enough!! (And DEF see them for 04/20, it's a total blast!)read full review
- RECVertical Dispensary (Cary, IL)Open until 9pm CT
- RECWindy City Cannabis - CarpentersvilleOpen until 8pm CT
this location is much less intense than the others in the area. they still of course follow the security regulations, etc. but this location has great staff, and a great vibe. their point system is awesome, and they're great with their customers no matter who the employee is. their prices can't be beat either. keep up with the specials because I will keep returning if you do.read full review
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