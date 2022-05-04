Best weed dispensaries in Worth, Illinois with authentic reviews
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Finding the Best Dispensary Near You
- Legal weed! Yay! Time to visit your local shop aka “weed store“, “pot shop,” or “cannabis store.” The different types of stores that exist in the U.S. are recreational cannabis dispensaries (also known as adult-use cannabis dispensaries), medical marijuana dispensaries, and hemp/CBD retailers. They all operate differently and sell different types of cannabis products. The variety of store types in your area will depend on what your state and local laws allow.
- Wheelchair accessible dispensaries
Accessibility
Discounts
- Birthday dispensary discounts
- Financial hardship dispensary discounts
- First responder dispensary discounts
- First-time customer dispensary discounts
- Frontline worker dispensary discounts
- Industry dispensary discounts
- Veteran & military dispensary discounts
- Native American dispensary discounts
- Senior dispensary discounts
- Student dispensary discounts
- UFCW member dispensary discounts
Amenities
- ATM available on-site dispensaries
- Drive-thru dispensaries
- Pet-friendly dispensaries
- Dispensaries with on-site parking
Hours
Recreational / Medical
Ownership
- Black owned dispensaries
- Arab/Middle Eastern owned dispensaries
- Asian owned dispensaries
- Disability owned dispensaries
- Indigenous owned dispensaries
- Latinx owned dispensaries
- LGBTQIA owned dispensaries
- Pacific Islander owned dispensaries
- Veteran owned dispensaries
- Woman owned dispensaries
Accepted Payments
States that have recreational dispensaries
- Traveling? The following states allow recreational dispensaries:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington, DC
- Guam
States that have medical dispensaries only
- Make sure the state you are traveling to accepts the medical card from the state you are from.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- New Hampshire
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Dakota
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Puerto Rico
- US Virgin Islands
What to know about recreational dispensaries
Recreational cannabis dispensaries, also known as “adult-use dispensaries,” are only allowed to operate in states and territories where cannabis has been legalized, must be licensed by the state, and are the only place you can buy legal weed from if you’re not a medical cannabis patient. Generally, any adult 21 years of age or older (with valid photo ID) may visit and shop at these dispensaries.
These dispensaries and the products they sell are highly regulated and subject to various safety standards required by state cannabis law. State laws also determine the types of products that may be sold at recreational dispensaries, how much product may be purchased at once, and whether dispensaries may offer delivery services. It’s helpful to familiarize yourself with your state’s marijuana laws before you decide to visit a recreational dispensary. Leafly’s legalization guide may be helpful.
What to know about medical dispensaries
Medical marijuana dispensaries are different from recreational dispensaries because they require you to have a valid medical marijuana card. Medical marijuana is sometimes priced or taxed at a lower rate than recreational cannabis. Medical cannabis patients also may have fewer restrictions when it comes to how much weed you can purchase and how much THC products can contain.
Like recreational dispensaries, medical dispensaries are also highly regulated and subject to various safety standards and requirements under the state cannabis laws.
Ordering weed online with Leafly
Visiting a dispensary is fun and exciting, but can be overwhelming. Enhance your visit by using Leafly to get dispensary hours, directions, phone numbers, and other basic info. Shop dispensary menus and either order online for pickup or make a list to show the bud-tender.
Looking for a weed deal? Leafly dispensary deals - found here.
Some states allow weed delivery - place your weed orders here.
Frequently asked questions
What are the best dispensaries near me?
Browse the best dispensaries near you rated by Leafly users. These trusted weed shops earned their rating through quality customer service, wide product selection, top deals, and more.
What do I need to bring to a dispensary?
Make sure you have your medical marijuana card if visiting a medical dispensary.