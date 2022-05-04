Illinois is home to over 100 licensed cannabis dispensaries that serve both medical patients and recreational customers throughout the state. The progress that has been made towards cannabis legalization in Illinois has brought both excitement and confusion to cannabis consumers eager to visit and buy from local dispensaries. Whether you’re an Illinoisian, or simply visiting the Prairie State for pleasure, we’ve put together the most important information you need to know before you visit a cannabis dispensary in Illinois.

History of weed in Illinois

Illinois boasts one of the most diverse economies in the United States, so it’s not surprising to see that cannabis has been added to its list of industries. The road to cannabis legalization in Illinois started in 2013 and came to fruition Jan. 1 2014 when medical marijuana and medical dispensaries were officially legalized in the state for medical card holders thanks to The Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Program. Later in 2016, SB2228 decriminalized possession of small amounts of cannabis (10 grams or less). In 2019, laws were signed to usher in recreational cannabis legalization for all adults aged 21 years old or over which began Jan. 1, 2020.

Weed purchases must be made between 10am - 10pm

Dispensaries in Illinois are required to adhere to strict rules around when customers can place orders for weed. The golden rule in Illinois is dispensaries can only accept weed orders between 10am - 10pm. This rule applies to both in-store orders and online orders. You can use Leafly to find dispensaries open until 10pm near you.

Identification cards and medical marijuana cards are required

You won’t be able to enter a dispensary in Illinois without providing a government-issued identification card upon arrival. Types of identification cards accepted at Illinois recreational dispensaries include valid driver’s licenses and state identification cards. If you’re planning to visit a medical marijuana dispensary, you will need to present a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Illinois in order to enter. Medical marijuana patients visiting from out-of-state are not allowed to visit medical dispensaries in Illinois but can visit recreational dispensaries. You must be at least 21 years old to enter a dispensary in Illinois.

First-time buyer perks

If it’s your first time visiting a pot dispensary in Illinois, you get the added benefit of a free consultation with a budtender at the dispensary during your inaugural visit. The budtender can give you an introduction to the different types of cannabis available, answer any questions you have, and work with you to find a strain that meets your needs. Another perk of being a first-time buyer at an Illinois dispensary is that many shops offer special weed deals and discounts, such as a discount on your first purchase.

Finding legit dispensaries

People new to visiting a dispensary may wonder what makes a legitimate dispensary. Legit dispensaries can be summarized as dispensaries that have a license to operate. Today, there are around 110 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Illinois. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses at any time through the State of Illinois, or use Leafly to quickly see the highest rated dispensaries in Illinois.