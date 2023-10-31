Open until Thursday at 10pm ET

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Indianapolis, IN? No, recreational weed is not legal in Indianapolis, IN.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Indianapolis, IN? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Indianapolis, IN.

Does Indianapolis, IN accept out-of-state medical cards? Indianapolis, IN does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Indianapolis, IN? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Indianapolis, IN.