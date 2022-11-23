Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Bethel? The only place to buy recreational weed in Bethel is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

Can you order weed online in Bethel? Yes, many dispensaries in Bethel offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Bethel dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Bethel? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Bethel since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Bethel? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Bethel is at a private residence.