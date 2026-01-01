Best weed dispensaries in Damariscotta, Maine with authentic reviews
- MEDHolistic AlternativesPickupOpen until 9pm ET
Was working seasonally up in Maine and after a disappointing stop at a recreational dispensary found this place. Boy I am glad I started coming here. Somebody still cares about quality they test your cartridges you purchase. They manicure their flower better than any place I have ever seen. They take the time to explain everything which is important coming from out of state. Liam and Jami (not sure of spelling) are the best, I learned so much from both. Hope to be able to come back next year.read full review
- MEDWayne's Weeds2 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCannabis Haven - Augusta (Rec)1 dealPickupPreorder until 8am ET
my first time going to cannabis haven was a pleasant experience. the staff was friendly and helpful and offered the most affordable ounces that i have ever seen. there was a variety of products that was offered for different price ranges and budgets. i tried some of the violet fog that was recommended to me by raven and had a gram of the stick fish concentrate. was very pleased and was happy to learn about their loyalty program. definitely worth the stop and plan on going back.read full review
- MEDLisbon Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCannabis Cured - DamariscottaClosed until 10am ET
Cannabis Cured is the PERFECT NAME, and many are saying it's "almost" as PERFECT as ME, your favorite stoner and perhaps the, BEST CUSTOMER anyone has ever seen. The "name" says it all as, I bought some "Face Palm" which, CURED me of many ailments including BEING CONSCIOUS. I recommend the GARY PAYTON, though "GARY" still owes me 5 DOLLARS and a gram. The service is GREAT, and many say the, "Employees" are made of real gummies A year ago Cannabis Cured was DEAD, and now that I have invaded the store, it's HOT. Perhaps the hottest place in Damariscotta besides MY HOUSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter -KBMread full review
