Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Portland, Maine
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
About cannabis dispensaries in Portland, ME
Recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries are legal in Portland, ME. However, a statute in a legalization bill allows cities within the state to declare themselves as a “dry town,” similar to how some towns treat alcohol or liquor sales.
The process of bringing recreational dispensaries to Portland, ME took four years, with the first dispensaries opening their doors on October 9, 2020. Although the city of Portland has embraced cannabis in the community, it is still illegal to smoke weed in public. The only places you can legally smoke weed in Portland, ME are in a private residence, although property owners, landlords, and rental agencies may choose to prohibit the use or possession of cannabis on their property. It’s also illegal for anyone to use marijuana in a vehicle, including both drivers and passengers.
Portland, ME dispensaries at a glance
Portland is home to over 50 marijuana dispensaries that offer a variety of recreational and medical cannabis products on their menus. In Portland, ME customers can choose from dispensary menu offerings like cannabis flower, edibles, tinctures, pre-rolls, and concentrates. In Portland, you can buy up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower or 2.5 ounces of cannabis concentrates at a time.
Tips for dispensaries near Portland, ME
With an abundance of dispensaries in the metro area, the easiest way to find and buy weed in Portland, ME is to use an app like Leafly. If you’re looking for a medical dispensary, remember that you need to have a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Maine in order to enter. For recreational dispensary customers, you’ll need to be at least 21 years of age or older and have a valid form of identification such as a driver license. You can save time at Portland, ME dispensaries by ordering your weed online at Leafly.com.
Frequently asked questions
Yes, it is legal to buy recreational marijuana in Portland, ME.
Curaleaf (South Portland) and Wellness Connection of Maine are popular dispensaries in Portland, ME.
Yes, according to Leafly.com, there are at least 8 recreational dispensaries in the Portland metro area.
Yes, according to Leafly.com, there are at least 20 medical marijuana dispensaries located in the Portland, ME area.