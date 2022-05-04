Recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries are legal in Portland, ME. However, a statute in a legalization bill allows cities within the state to declare themselves as a “dry town,” similar to how some towns treat alcohol or liquor sales.

The process of bringing recreational dispensaries to Portland, ME took four years, with the first dispensaries opening their doors on October 9, 2020. Although the city of Portland has embraced cannabis in the community, it is still illegal to smoke weed in public. The only places you can legally smoke weed in Portland, ME are in a private residence, although property owners, landlords, and rental agencies may choose to prohibit the use or possession of cannabis on their property. It’s also illegal for anyone to use marijuana in a vehicle, including both drivers and passengers.