Maine has cannabis dispensaries conveniently located all across the state. No matter where you are in the Pine Tree State, there's a good chance you can find a dispensary nearby. Some of the most popular cities for buying cannabis in Maine include:
What to expect from Maine dispensaries
Maine is home to over 50 marijuana dispensaries that cater to recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on October 9, 2020, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about dispensaries in Maine. That's why our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate the unique marijuana dispensary landscape of The Pine Tree State.
Maine dispensary hours
Most cannabis dispensaries in Maine are open from 9 am to 8 pm, with some stores open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Maine dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.
Items to bring to a Maine dispensary
To enter a recreational dispensary in Maine, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Maine recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.
Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Maine. Maine medical dispensaries will accept medical marijuana cards from patients visiting from outside states. Medical marijuana cards are issued by the Office of Cannabis Policy in Maine (OCP).
Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Maine
When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Maine, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Maine. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.
How to find legit dispensaries in Maine
Mainers new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 50 licensed and legitimate retail dispensaries in Maine. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the OCP or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Maine on Leafly.com.
How to buy weed in Maine: Tax Information
Maine cannabis tax breakdown
Like most goods sold in the US, THC products in Maine are subject to a certain cannabis tax. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and the Pine Tree State is no different. In Maine, all cannabis purchases have a 10% excise tax and a statewide retail sales tax of 5.5%. The only exception to this rule is medical marijuana patients, who are only subject to the 5.5% sales tax. Cannabis taxes in Maine are applied during the checkout process at the dispensary. Cannabis taxes can also be calculated electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly.
Maine dispensaries are cash-only
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, Maine requires all cannabis purchases to be in cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis stores have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Maine dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making local banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Maine do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.
Where to consume weed in Maine
Maine has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Maine's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including:
- Inside a home that you own
- Inside a home that you rent with the owner's written permission
How to transport weed in Maine
It's important to note that Maine has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in Maine, you must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis must be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older
- Individuals may not consume cannabis while driving
- The amount of cannabis transported may not exceed the legal possession limit
- Individuals may not cross Maine state lines with cannabis
In Maine, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 48 hours of jail time, a fine of up to $500 and a 150 day driver's license suspension. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense.
History of weed in Maine
Originally a state built on fishing, shipbuilding, and agriculture, Maine has matured into the center of the textiles and lumber industries. Since 1999, cannabis has joined the list. The Pine Tree legalized medical marijuana in 1999, and legalized recreational use in 2016. Weed legislation ushered the way for adult use, allowing recreational dispensaries in Maine to open their doors on October 9, 2020.
Types of cannabis products available in Maine
Both medical and recreational dispensaries in Maine offer a wide selection of local cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Maine dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls. But before you start shopping, make yourself familiar with Maine's cannabis purchase limits. If you visit a recreational dispensary today in Maine, you can walk away with:
- up to 2.5 ounce of cannabis flower or up to 5 grams of THC concentrates.
