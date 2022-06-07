Maine has cannabis dispensaries conveniently located all across the state. No matter where you are in the Pine Tree State, there's a good chance you can find a dispensary nearby . Some of the most popular cities for buying cannabis in Maine include:

Maine is home to over 50 marijuana dispensaries that cater to recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on October 9, 2020, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about dispensaries in Maine. That's why our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate the unique marijuana dispensary landscape of The Pine Tree State.

Maine dispensary hours

Most cannabis dispensaries in Maine are open from 9 am to 8 pm, with some stores open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Maine dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.

Items to bring to a Maine dispensary

To enter a recreational dispensary in Maine, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Maine recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.

Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Maine. Maine medical dispensaries will accept medical marijuana cards from patients visiting from outside states. Medical marijuana cards are issued by the Office of Cannabis Policy in Maine (OCP).

Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Maine

When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Maine, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Maine. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

How to find legit dispensaries in Maine

Mainers new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 50 licensed and legitimate retail dispensaries in Maine. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the OCP or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Maine on Leafly.com.