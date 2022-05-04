Buy One Get One 50% Off Concentrates

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Baltimore, MD? Recreational weed is finally legal in Baltimore, MD! As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 are able to purchase weed from recreational dispensaries. Medical cannabis has been available in the state since 2013.

Can you order weed online in Baltimore? Yes, you can order weed online at Leafly.com for pick up at your local dispensary in Baltimore.

How much weed can I buy in Baltimore, MD? Medical patients in Maryland can currently purchase up to 120 grams of cannabis flower. As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 can purchase 1.5 ounces of flower.

How much does weed typically cost in Baltimore, MD? Recreational cannabis is expected to cost between $10-$20 per gram in Baltimore, MD depending on availability.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary in Baltimore, MD? When purchasing adult-use cannabis in Baltimore, MD, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. At the start of recreational sales, many dispensaries are expected to run on a cash-only basis.

How much weed can you legally carry in Baltimore, MD? As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 in Maryland will be legally allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower. Across all cannabis products including concentrates, edibles, and topicals, an individual can possess no more than 750 mg of THC at a time.