Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Laurel, MD? Recreational weed is finally legal in Laurel, MD! As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 are able to purchase weed from recreational dispensaries. Medical cannabis has been available in the state since 2013.

How much weed can I buy in Laurel, MD? Medical patients in Maryland can currently purchase up to 120 grams of cannabis flower. As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase 1.5 ounces of flower.

How much does weed typically cost in Laurel, MD? Recreational cannabis is expected to cost between $10-$20 per gram in Laurel, MD depending on availability.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary in Laurel, MD? When purchasing adult-use cannabis in Laurel, MD, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. At the start of recreational sales, many dispensaries are expected to run on a cash-only basis.