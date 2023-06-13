Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Silver Spring, MD? Recreational weed is finally legal in Silver Spring, MD! As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase weed from recreational dispensaries. Medical cannabis has been available in the state since 2013.

How much weed can I buy in Silver Spring, MD? Medical patients in Maryland can currently purchase up to 120 grams of cannabis flower. As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase 1.5 ounces of flower.

How much does weed typically cost in Silver Spring, MD? Recreational cannabis is expected to cost between $10-$20 per gram in Silver Spring, MD depending on availability.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary in Silver Spring, MD? When purchasing adult-use cannabis in Silver Spring, MD, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. At the start of recreational sales, many dispensaries are expected to run on a cash-only basis.