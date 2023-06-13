Recreational weed is finally legal in Silver Spring, MD! As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase weed from recreational dispensaries. Medical cannabis has been available in the state since 2013.

Medical patients in Maryland can currently purchase up to 120 grams of cannabis flower. As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase 1.5 ounces of flower.

When purchasing adult-use cannabis in Silver Spring, MD, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. At the start of recreational sales, many dispensaries are expected to run on a cash-only basis.

How much weed can you legally carry in Silver Spring, MD?

As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 in Silver Spring, MD will be legally allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower. Across all cannabis products including concentrates, edibles, and topicals, an individual can possess no more than 750 mg of THC at a time.