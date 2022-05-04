Frequently asked questions

What are the best dispensaries in Maryland? According to customers, Leafly has created a round-up of the best dispensaries in Maryland for this year.

Is weed legal in Maryland? Recreational weed is finally legal in Maryland! As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase weed from recreational dispensaries. Medical cannabis has been available in the state since 2013.

How much weed can I buy in Maryland? Medical patients in Maryland can currently purchase up to 120 grams of cannabis flower. As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase 1.5 ounces of flower.

How much does weed typically cost in Maryland? Recreational cannabis is expected to cost between $10-$20 per gram in Maryland depending on availability.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary in Maryland? When purchasing adult-use cannabis in Maryland, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. At the start of recreational sales, many dispensaries are expected to run on a cash-only basis.